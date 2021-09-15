Dohj LLC Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dohj LLC decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,957. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

