Dohj LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Dohj LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after buying an additional 772,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,399,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,394,000 after buying an additional 229,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,340,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,373,000 after buying an additional 231,549 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,115. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.86.

