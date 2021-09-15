Dohj LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,135. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

