Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

DLTR opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

