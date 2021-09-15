Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE DVD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 6,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,977. The company has a market cap of $89.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Dover Motorsports has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVD. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 37.0% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 701,749 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 14.1% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,751 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.