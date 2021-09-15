Draper Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Draper Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 0.5% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $11.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.02. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $559.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,076 shares of company stock valued at $25,985,459. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

