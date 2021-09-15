Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

DFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at $7,765,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 32.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at $811,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

