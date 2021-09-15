Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $52.86 Average PT from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,540 shares of company stock worth $6,703,177. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.88. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

