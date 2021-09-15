Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00078220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00179553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,229.04 or 1.00170851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.52 or 0.07206010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00868933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

