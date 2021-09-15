Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) announced a None dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.848 per share on Monday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

DNLMY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.24. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

