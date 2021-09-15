DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

