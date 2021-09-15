Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $13.11 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,663,000 after buying an additional 344,660 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,423,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 709.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 274,529 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. 8,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $77.04.

