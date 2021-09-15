Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

MGC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,429. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $114.36 and a 52 week high of $161.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.