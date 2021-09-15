Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. 359,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,916,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.