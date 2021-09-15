Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.41. 35,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,571. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

