Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average is $143.36. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.