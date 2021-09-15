Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $5.42 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,967. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

