Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $17.55

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $14.64. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 77,008 shares.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
