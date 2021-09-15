Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $17.55

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $14.64. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 77,008 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

