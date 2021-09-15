Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years.

Shares of DX opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $607.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

