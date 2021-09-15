DZ Bank Lowers Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) to Hold

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF remained flat at $$63.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $74.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

