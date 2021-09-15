e-Money Price Tops $1.13 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002401 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 60.8% against the dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $560,833.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00078760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00169793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,228.43 or 1.00065410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.32 or 0.07176897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.62 or 0.00876358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002860 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

