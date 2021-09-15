Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $705.57 million, a P/E ratio of 104.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after buying an additional 65,584 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

