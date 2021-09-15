EarnX Market Cap Tops $2.83 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EarnX has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $12,490.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EarnX has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00075374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00122762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00179756 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.91 or 0.99757942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.17 or 0.07121904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.76 or 0.00865625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002832 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,058,101,071,326 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

