easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.