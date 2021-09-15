easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.