eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

