eBay Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for eBay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 241,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

