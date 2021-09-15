ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) vs. Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Critical Contrast

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Victory Oilfield Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Victory Oilfield Tech $850,000.00 N/A -$3.53 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Risk & Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing and drill collars. The company’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear and corrosion. Victory Oilfield Tech was founded on January 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

