Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 61,687 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,687 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4,548.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.