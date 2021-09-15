Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.86 Million in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.13% of Monro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monro by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after acquiring an additional 224,634 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at about $10,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monro by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 54.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

