Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,411 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 204,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.