Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,519 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 47.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 6.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,925 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $448.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.65.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,334. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

