Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 328,586 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 328,586 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.