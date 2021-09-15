Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 68,624 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,624 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.15% of Big Lots worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Big Lots by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

