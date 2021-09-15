Edison International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,133 call options on the company. This is an increase of 653% compared to the average volume of 1,346 call options.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

