Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.