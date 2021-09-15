eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eGain presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

EGAN stock remained flat at $$11.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,885. The company has a market cap of $346.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

