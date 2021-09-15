Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

ESTC stock opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elastic (ESTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.