Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stake Reduced by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,172 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after buying an additional 201,934 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ESLT opened at $147.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day moving average is $136.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

