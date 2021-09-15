Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.20

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ELCO opened at GBX 135.65 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Eleco has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.89. The firm has a market cap of £112.73 million and a P/E ratio of 36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

