Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.20

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ELCO opened at GBX 135.65 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Eleco has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.89. The firm has a market cap of £112.73 million and a P/E ratio of 36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27.
Eleco Company Profile
