Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECIFY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electricité de France has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Shares of Electricité de France stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 8,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,066. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.