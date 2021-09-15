Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,462 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of DUK opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

