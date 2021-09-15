Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 141,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

