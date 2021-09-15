Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.