Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.61.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $356.39 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $364.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

