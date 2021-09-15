Empirical Finance LLC Buys New Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Boston Partners bought a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,642,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TEGNA by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 172.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

