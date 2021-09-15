Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 6,994 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

CHKP opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.34. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

