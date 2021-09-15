Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,309,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 60.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $351.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

