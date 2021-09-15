Empirical Finance LLC Sells 6,102 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $114.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,761 shares of company stock worth $6,397,677. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

