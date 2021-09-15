EnPro Industries’ (NPO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has a $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.