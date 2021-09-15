Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 276,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 799,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 157.86% and a net margin of 7.31%.
About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.
