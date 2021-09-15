Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 276,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 799,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 157.86% and a net margin of 7.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enservco by 93.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enservco by 109.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enservco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

